बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे में 10वीं पास के लिए बंपर भर्ती, 3 नई शर्तों के साथ होगी परीक्षा, देखें जानकारी
रघु आदित्य/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 01:47 PM IST
रेलवे में हजारों पदों पर बंपर भर्ती, 10वीं पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका है जल्दी से आवेदन करें। लेकिन इस बार परीक्षा तीन नई शर्तों के साथ होगी, जानिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8692fc4f1c1b0a7b8b7571","slug":"indian-railway-recruitment-on-90000-posts-for-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, 3 \u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.