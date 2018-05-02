बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae9666b4f1c1b9c098b7b21","slug":"indian-government-changed-arms-licence-rules-weapon-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हथियारों के लाइसेंस बनवाने के नियमों में बदलाव, अब पूरी करनी होगी ये खास शर्त, जानिए
हर्ष कुमार सलारिया/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 12:59 PM IST
हथियारों के लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए नियमों में बदलाव कर दिया गया है। अब लोगों को यह शर्त पूरी करनी होगी, नहीं माने तो पछताएंगे जानिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae9666b4f1c1b9c098b7b21","slug":"indian-government-changed-arms-licence-rules-weapon-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae9666b4f1c1b9c098b7b21","slug":"indian-government-changed-arms-licence-rules-weapon-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae9666b4f1c1b9c098b7b21","slug":"indian-government-changed-arms-licence-rules-weapon-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae9666b4f1c1b9c098b7b21","slug":"indian-government-changed-arms-licence-rules-weapon-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae9666b4f1c1b9c098b7b21","slug":"indian-government-changed-arms-licence-rules-weapon-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae9666b4f1c1b9c098b7b21","slug":"indian-government-changed-arms-licence-rules-weapon-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae9666b4f1c1b9c098b7b21","slug":"indian-government-changed-arms-licence-rules-weapon-licence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.