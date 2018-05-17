बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afd57904f1c1be0408b6061","slug":"indian-army-released-guidelines-for-soldiers-about-use-of-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928...\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जवानों ने बढ़ाई सेना के अफसरों की चिंता, जारी की नई गाइडलाइन...वजह सोशल मीडिया
मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 03:53 PM IST
जवानों ने भारतीय सेना के अफसरों को ऐसी टेंशन दे दी है कि नई गाइडलाइन जारी करनी पड़ी। इसके पीछे की वजह है सोशल मीडिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5afd57904f1c1be0408b6061","slug":"indian-army-released-guidelines-for-soldiers-about-use-of-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928...\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afd57904f1c1be0408b6061","slug":"indian-army-released-guidelines-for-soldiers-about-use-of-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928...\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afd57904f1c1be0408b6061","slug":"indian-army-released-guidelines-for-soldiers-about-use-of-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928...\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afd57904f1c1be0408b6061","slug":"indian-army-released-guidelines-for-soldiers-about-use-of-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928...\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afd57904f1c1be0408b6061","slug":"indian-army-released-guidelines-for-soldiers-about-use-of-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928...\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afd57904f1c1be0408b6061","slug":"indian-army-released-guidelines-for-soldiers-about-use-of-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928...\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afd57904f1c1be0408b6061","slug":"indian-army-released-guidelines-for-soldiers-about-use-of-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928...\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.