शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   historical decision on husband wife relations by punjab haryana highcourt

पति-पत्नी के संबंधों पर हाईकोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला, झटका देगा और खुशी भी

विवेक शर्मा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 11:08 AM IST
couple
1 of 6
पति-पत्नी के संबंधों को लेकर हाईकोर्ट ने बड़ा ही ऐतिहासिक फैसला सुनाया है, जिसे पढ़कर किसी को झटका लगेगा और किसी को राहत मिलेगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
husband wife relations divorce case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

बैंक में खाता है तो Transaction का ये नियम आपकी नींद उड़ा देगा, ध्यान दें वरना मुसीबत में फंस जाएंगे

12 अप्रैल 2018

driving license making process now so easy
Dehradun

DL बनवाने वालों के लिए बड़ी खबर, इस बदलाव के बाद अब लाइसेंस बनवाना हुआ और भी आसान

12 अप्रैल 2018

pnb atm
Dehradun

यहां फिर से हुए नोटबंदी जैसे हालात, पैसों के लिए कई किलोमीटर तक भटक रहे लोग

12 अप्रैल 2018

lpg
Dehradun

रसोई गैस सब्सिडी को लेकर हैं परेशान तो घर बैठे ऐसा करने से निकल जाएगा समाधान

12 अप्रैल 2018

मोबाइल यूजर
Chandigarh

JIO का सिम ले चुके हैं या लेने वाले हैं तो देखिए, आपको होंगे ये 5 बड़े फायदे

12 अप्रैल 2018

kangra accident
Shimla

नूरपुर हादसा: जिगर के टुकड़े दे गए जिंदगी भर के जख्म, गम में खाना छोड़ा और...

11 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

army
Dehradun

सेना में भर्ती होने आए थे, ऐसी मुसीबत में फंसे कि अब जिंदगीभर भुगतेंगे, देखिए...

12 अप्रैल 2018

Dehradun secretariate
Dehradun

खुशखबरी: लाखों बेरोजगारों को इंतजार, जल्द 70 हजार नौकरियां खोलेगी सरकार

12 अप्रैल 2018

Mobile user
Chandigarh

बैंक एक मैसेज भेजेगा...गलती से भी डिलीट न कर देना, वरना जमा पैसा गंवा देंगे

12 अप्रैल 2018

nurpur school bus accident, there is a atmosphere of mourning in six village kangra
Shimla

एक ही पंचायत से उठीं 22 बच्चों की अर्थियां, छोटा पड़ गया श्मशानघाट

11 अप्रैल 2018

modi
Delhi NCR

आखिर कौन है ये महिला जिसके सामने PM मोदी भी झुका रहे हैं सिर

12 अप्रैल 2018

Jio
Dehradun

रिलायंस JIO का सिम यूज करते हैं तो आपको मिलेंगे ये खास तोहफे

11 अप्रैल 2018

अतुल सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

जेल में MLA KULDEEP SENGAR के भाई के VIP ठाठ, किस्से जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे

12 अप्रैल 2018

neha kakkar
Dehradun

अफेयर की चर्चाओं के बाद पहली बार नेहा कक्कड़ ने कबूला अपने 'हमसफर' का नाम

12 अप्रैल 2018

सीएम योगी, शिवपाल यादव, कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

विधायक के भाई और कुछ गुर्गों को जेल भेजने से कुछ नहीं होगा "असली आरोपी तो ये है"- शिवपाल

12 अप्रैल 2018

tina dabi
Delhi NCR

IAS टॉपर टीना डाबी करने जा रही हैं तीसरी शादी! बताई तारीख और शहर

12 अप्रैल 2018

congress
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेसियों ने 9 अप्रैल को नहीं खाए थे छोले भटूरे, 117 साल पुरानी दुकान से सामने आया सच

12 अप्रैल 2018

20 children killed in accident as school bus died in gorge near kangra himachal pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: इधर-उधर बिखरे मासूमों के अंग, 27 की मौत, चीख पुकार से गूंजा मलकवाल

10 अप्रैल 2018

atm card
Chandigarh

कैश और नोटों को लेकर एक नई जानकारी आई सामने, थोड़ी टेंशन देगी और थोड़ी राहत

12 अप्रैल 2018

Petrol Pump
Dehradun

पेट्रोल पंप पर अब इस नए तरीके से हो रही तेल चोरी, आपकी आंखों के सामने होता है पूरा खेल, देखिए कैसे?

12 अप्रैल 2018

video clip
Agra

संबंध बनाने से इंकार करने पर बॉयफ्रेंड ने युवती की अश्लील वीडियो पति के व्हाट्सएप पर भेजी

12 अप्रैल 2018

Fresh snowfall heavy rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: अप्रैल में बर्फ से लकदक हुई देवभूमि, मूसलाधार बारिश

12 अप्रैल 2018

couple
छुट्टियां
the couple
couple
Couple
love couple

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.