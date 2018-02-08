बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7c0d234f1c1b8e238b75e7","slug":"hightech-munnabhai-unique-way-of-cheating-by-girl-to-be-a-doctor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0915 '\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0908': \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0940\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940, \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u0915\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाईटेक 'मुन्नाभाई': डॉक्टर बनने के लिए चीटिंग की, तरीका ऐसा कि पुलिस भी चकरा गई
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 02:13 PM IST
एग्जाम में चीटिंग करने को बच्चे तरह-तरह के तरीके अपनाते हैं, लेकिन एक लड़की ने डॉक्टर बनने के लिए वो शातिर तरीका अपनाया, जानकर पुलिस वाले भी चकरा गए।
