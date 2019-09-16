शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   High Alert after Threatening Letter for Blast in Railway Stations and Temples of India

तस्वीरें: धमकी मिलने के बाद हरियाणा में हाई अलर्ट जारी, रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग और कड़ी सुरक्षा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुरुक्षेत्र(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 01:57 PM IST
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
1 of 8
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंतकवादी संगठनों द्वारा रेलवे स्टेशनों को उड़ाए जाने की धमकी के बाद हरियाणा सरकार ने हाई अलर्ट जारी करते हुए कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम कर दिए हैं, देखिए तस्वीरें। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
railway stations indian temples threatening letter jaish e mohammad terror attack
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मौसम का लुत्फ उठाती युवतियां
Lucknow

शाम होते ही मौसम हुआ खुशगवार, लोगों ने पार्कों की ओर किया रुख, देखें- खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2019

मासूम का दुष्कर्म के बाद कल्ल, इनसेट में दरिंदा बब्लू
Lucknow

वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद बच्ची के पिता के साथ ही घूम रहा था दरिंदा, आरोपी को मामू कहती थी मासूम

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
साधना सिंह की इसी कार का हेलमेट में काटा गया चालान
Lucknow

पुलिस के कैमरे का कमाल, कार में बैठे लोगों का बिना हेलमेट में कर दिया चालान, मालिकों के होश उड़े

16 सितंबर 2019

गंगा का बढ़ते जलस्तर से घर छोढ़ने को मजबूर लोग।
Varanasi

वाराणसी : गंगा के पलट प्रवाह ने घर से बेघर किया, सैकड़ों लोगों ने छोड़ा आशियाना

16 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Ministers participate in cleanliness campaign in Lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ में आधा दर्जन मंत्रियों ने चलाया सफाई अभियान, डिप्टी सीएम ने दीवारों पर की पेंटिंग, तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2019

यूपी एमपी में आतंक का दूसरा नाम डाकू बबुली कोल (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी-एमपी में आतंक का पर्याय बन चुके डाकू बबुली कोल का हुआ अंत

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आरोपी राजेंद्र कुशवाहा
Kanpur

यूपी: भाजपा नेता की मौजूदगी में कुछ लोगों ने मंदिर में मचाया उत्पात, हथौड़े से खंडित की मूर्ति

16 सितंबर 2019

रेलवे फाटक के बीच खड़ा हुआ ट्रैक्टर
Kanpur

रेलवे क्राॅसिंग में फंसा ट्रैक्टर तभी आ गई ट्रेन, वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो गेटमैन बोला मैं मजाक कर रहा था

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद केसः छात्रा ने पहली बार बताया क्यों लंबे समय तक रही चुप, होती रही शोषण का शिकार

16 सितंबर 2019

अमर उजाला दिव्यांग शिविर
Dehradun

अमर उजाला दिव्यांग शिविर: बैसाखी के सहारे आए थे, अपने पैरों पर चलकर गए तो लौटी चेहरे की रौनक, तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
चित्रकूट में दो दिवसीय दौरे पर सीएम योगी
Kanpur

यूपी: आधी रात को गई लाइट तो गुस्से से तिलमिला उठे सीएम योगी फिर जो हुआ वो किसी ने सोचा भी नहीं था

16 सितंबर 2019

ind vs south africa: rain washed awayT20 match in Dharamsala, HPCA apologizes to Indrunag
Shimla

धर्मशाला में बारिश ने धोया टी-20 मैच, एचपीसीए ने इस देवता से मांगी माफी, जानिए वजह

16 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

तस्वीरें: श्रीनगर का साप्ताहिक बाजार खुला, कश्मीर के विभिन्न हिस्सों से खरीदारी को पहुंचे लोग

16 सितंबर 2019

prayagraj me flood
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः नावें सड़कों पर, हजारों बेघर

16 सितंबर 2019

न्यूजर्सी के गवर्नर पत्नी टैमी मर्फी के साथ ताजमहल में
Agra

ताजमहल देखकर बोले न्यूजर्सी के गर्वनर- आज पूरी हुई 'चाहत', पत्नी भी रही साथ

16 सितंबर 2019

युवती
Delhi NCR

जुर्माने की राशि से बचने के लिए युवती ने दी धमकी, बोली- चालान काटा तो लगा लूंगी फांसी

15 सितंबर 2019

ind vs south africa: The rain spoiled the fun of cricket lovers in dharamshala
Shimla

धर्मशाला टी-20: बारिश ने किरकिरा किया मजा, कोई दुकान में घुसा तो वाटर टैंक पर चढ़ा

15 सितंबर 2019

संजय गौतम की हत्या
Meerut

अधीकक्षक मर्डर: तमंचे से नहीं चली गोली तो सड़क से उखाड़ीं ईंटें, किए ताबड़तोड़ वार, इसलिए की हत्या

15 सितंबर 2019

गांव में मिला मोर्टार
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें सेना का पराक्रम, मोर्टार डिफ्यूज होते ही बालाकोट में चारों तरफ था धुआं ही धुआं

15 सितंबर 2019

कैराना में धरने को लेकर तैयारियों में जुटा प्रशासन
Meerut

नाहिद हसन प्रकरण में धरने की नहीं मिली अनुमति, किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन तैयार

15 सितंबर 2019

हेमा मालिनी के साथ गुरु उपाध्याय व उसका परिवार
Agra

तीन साल के 'गुरु' की मुरीद हुईं सांसद हेमा मालिनी, एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज है नाम

15 सितंबर 2019

करण देओल
Chandigarh

जानें क्यूं करण देओल को स्कूल में चिढ़ाते थे बच्चे, करना चाहते हैं पापा का ये रोल, कई और राज खोले

15 सितंबर 2019

रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग
रेलवे स्टेशनों पर चेकिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

लड़की ने दी धमकी-चालान काटा तो कर लूंगी आत्महत्या

कश्मीरी गेट आईएसबीटी के पास ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर स्कूटी सवार युवती को रोका तो उसने ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मियों को फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी करने की धमकी दे डाली। युवती ने अपना हेलमेट सड़क पर दे मारा।

16 सितंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर 1:24

Chandrayaan 2: चांद पर होने लगी शाम, अब विक्रम लैंडर से संपर्क किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं

16 सितंबर 2019

स्पाइस 2000 1:36

भारतीय वायु सेना को मिले Spice-2000, बालाकोट स्ट्राइक में हुआ था इस्तेमाल

16 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:29

‘Howdy Modi’ में मोदी-ट्रंप की दिखेगी मंच पर जुगलबंदी

16 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:32

पाकिस्तान में फिर हुआ हिंदुओं पर जुल्म, हिंदू प्रिंसिपल को ईश निंदा के आरोप में पीटा

16 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited