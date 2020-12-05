शहर चुनें
किसान आंदोलन: विवादों में घिरीं कंगना, खाप पंचायत की चेतावनी- हिम्मत है तो हरियाणा में घुसकर दिखाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जींद (हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 12:41 AM IST
कंगना रणौत
1 of 5
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ट्वीट को लेकर विवादों में घिरीं अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। किसान आंदोलन पर की गई कंगना की टिप्पणी अब उन पर भारी पड़ रही है। हरियाणा की खाप पंचायतें भी कंगना के विरोध में उतर आई हैं। 
