इस लाइव FB वीडियो ने मचाया तहलका, बेटा होने के बाद बाप ने खत्म कर ली जिंदगी
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरदासपुर(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 01:09 PM IST
एक 'भयावह क्षण' जिसे शायद आप देख भी न पाएं, इस वीडियो में सामने आया है। वीडियो में एक शख्स ने फेसबुक लाइव ऑन कर दुनिया के सामने खुदकुशी कर ली।
