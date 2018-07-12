बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b46e9984f1c1b08278b5fe3","slug":"groom-refused-to-marry-without-dowry-bride-arrived-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
7 फेरों से पहले खुल गई दूल्हे की पोल, दुल्हन के मां-बाप को लेना पड़ा एक अनचाहा फैसला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिरसा(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 12 Jul 2018 03:15 PM IST
लाल जोड़े में सजधज कर दुल्हन तैयार, लेकिन सात फेरे होने से ठीक पहले दूल्हे की पोल खुल गई। फिर लड़की के मां-बाप को एक अनचाहा फैसला लेना पड़ा। मामला जानकर हर कोई हैरान है, आप भी बेटी की शादी करने जा रहे हैं तो जरा संभल कर, वरना इनकी तरह पछताएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b46e9984f1c1b08278b5fe3","slug":"groom-refused-to-marry-without-dowry-bride-arrived-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b46e9984f1c1b08278b5fe3","slug":"groom-refused-to-marry-without-dowry-bride-arrived-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b46e9984f1c1b08278b5fe3","slug":"groom-refused-to-marry-without-dowry-bride-arrived-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b46e9984f1c1b08278b5fe3","slug":"groom-refused-to-marry-without-dowry-bride-arrived-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b46e9984f1c1b08278b5fe3","slug":"groom-refused-to-marry-without-dowry-bride-arrived-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b46e9984f1c1b08278b5fe3","slug":"groom-refused-to-marry-without-dowry-bride-arrived-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.