शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Groom Refused to Marry without Dowry, Bride Arrived in Police Station

7 फेरों से पहले खुल गई दूल्हे की पोल, दुल्हन के मां-बाप को लेना पड़ा एक अनचाहा फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिरसा(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 12 Jul 2018 03:15 PM IST
थाने पहुंची दुल्हन
1 of 6
लाल जोड़े में सजधज कर दुल्हन तैयार, लेकिन सात फेरे होने से ठीक पहले दूल्हे की पोल खुल गई। फिर लड़की के मां-बाप को एक अनचाहा फैसला लेना पड़ा। मामला जानकर हर कोई हैरान है, आप भी बेटी की शादी करने जा रहे हैं तो जरा संभल कर, वरना इनकी तरह पछताएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
groom bride dowry marriage fraud

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कठुआ गैंगरेप के आरोपी
Chandigarh

कठुआ गैंगरेपः मासूम बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत करने वाले 7 दरिंदों को देखिए, नई जगह पर ले जाया गया

12 जुलाई 2018

मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर
Fashion

मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर ने ताक पर रखे नियम और कर दी ऐसी हरकत, बड़ी मुश्किल में फंस गई

12 जुलाई 2018

mantra japa
Dehradun

सूर्य ग्रहण 2018: हर्षण योग में लगेगा ग्रहण, इस मंत्र के जाप से पूरी होगी बड़ी से बड़ी मनोकामना

12 जुलाई 2018

सुनील राठी
Meerut

हत्या की रात सुनील राठी ने मुन्ना बजरंगी को लगाया था गले, आखिर क्या है तीसरे स्टूल का राज ?

12 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

1 घर 11 मौत: गुमनाम चिट्ठी से फिर उलझा बुराड़ी कांड, 'बीड़ी वाले बाबा' से जुड़ा कनेक्शन

12 जुलाई 2018

महिला के खाते में गलती से पहुंचे साढ़े तीन लाख, बोली, ये तो मोदी जी ने दिए
Kanpur

"मोदीजी के वादे के मुताबिक 15 लाख की पहली किस्त साढ़े 3 लाख रुपये आ गई", अब सब झाड़ रहे पल्ला

12 जुलाई 2018

More in City & states

बकरियों की मौत
Kanpur

'आषाढ़ की रात' ने छीन ली हल्कू की खुशियां, बकरियों की मौत बनी एक पहेली, 'अब वो बदहवाश सा रहता है'

12 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: बुराड़ी में 10 लोगों की मौत की मिस्ट्री से उठा पर्दा, रिपोर्ट से हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

11 जुलाई 2018

फूलन देवी की अनसुनी कहानी
Kanpur

उसके साथ हुआ था 'अप्राकृतिक सेक्स और गैंगरेप', बदला लिया भी तो ऐसा कि आज तक कोई भूल नहीं पाया 

12 जुलाई 2018

आईपीएस आशुतोष पांडेय
Lucknow

इन आईपीएस की लोकप्रियता का ये है सबूत, गली के पानवाले और रेहड़ीवाले भी फोन पर करते थे बातचीत

12 जुलाई 2018

सपा राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता पंखुड़ी पाठक
Kanpur

जानिए कौन है अखिलेश की 'फायर ब्रांड नेता', रेप की धमकियां देने वालों से कह चुकी हैं ये बातें

12 जुलाई 2018

आवास विकास हंसपुरम् में हुआ हादसा
Kanpur

बारिश के दौरान छत पर भीगने से पहले रहें होशियार!, आपके होश उड़ा देगी कानपुर की यह घटना

12 जुलाई 2018

Munna Bajrangi
Varanasi

हत्या के बाद हो रही चर्चा, इस माफिया जैसा होगा मुन्ना बजरंगी गैंग का हश्र! 

12 जुलाई 2018

वाहनों की जांच करते एसएसपी
Lucknow

जब रात के ढाई बजे शहर की सड़कों पर निकले एसएसपी कलानिधी नैथानी

12 जुलाई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

रहें सावधान! मौसम विभाग ने इन शहरों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट 

12 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

Pics: डॉन मुन्ना बजरंगी के मर्डर का रहस्य, इन बड़े सवालों में छिपा असली हत्यारा, जानिए कौन?

12 जुलाई 2018

flood
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पर टूटी आसमानी आफत, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरे राज्य में हुई तबाही का मंजर

12 जुलाई 2018

एसडीओ
Lucknow

एसडीओ का कारनामाः बुजुर्गों पर दिखाई 'अफसरी', धक्के मारकर ऑफिस से बाहर निकाला

12 जुलाई 2018

सिंदूर
Varanasi

शादी के दौरान घटी ऐसी घटना, दूल्हे के छोटे भाई ने भरी दुल्हन की मांग

12 जुलाई 2018

हरमनप्रीत कौर
Chandigarh

हरमनप्रीत कौर के समर्थन में उतरे कांग्रेस प्रधान सुनील जाखड़, जानिए अब आगे क्या हो सकता है

12 जुलाई 2018

अटल बिहारी बाजपेयी
Lucknow

अटलजी के इन शब्दों ने किया कमाल, नेताओं के सीटें बदलने पर नकारात्मक खबरें हो गईं कम

12 जुलाई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

मुन्ना बजरंगी का शव देख फूट-फूट कर रोया पूरा गांव, तस्वीरों में देखें माफिया डॉन का अंतिम सफर

10 जुलाई 2018

थाने पहुंची दुल्हन
थाने पहुंची दुल्हन
थाने पहुंची दुल्हन
थाने पहुंची दुल्हन
थाने पहुंची दुल्हन
थाने पहुंची दुल्हन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.