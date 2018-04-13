बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad086fc4f1c1bd73d8b4ded","slug":"gold-medal-to-anish-bhanwala-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG2018: \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921...\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e' \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
CWG2018: छोटी उम्र और तोड़ दिए दो वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड...पर जिंदगी की 'असली परीक्षा' अभी बाकी है
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 04:05 PM IST
छोटी सी उम्र और तोड़ दिए दो वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, हुनर ऐसा जिसे देखकर दुनिया हैरान रह गई। लेकिन जिंदगी का असली इम्तिहान देना अभी बाकी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad086fc4f1c1bd73d8b4ded","slug":"gold-medal-to-anish-bhanwala-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG2018: \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921...\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e' \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad086fc4f1c1bd73d8b4ded","slug":"gold-medal-to-anish-bhanwala-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG2018: \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921...\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e' \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad086fc4f1c1bd73d8b4ded","slug":"gold-medal-to-anish-bhanwala-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG2018: \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921...\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e' \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad086fc4f1c1bd73d8b4ded","slug":"gold-medal-to-anish-bhanwala-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG2018: \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921...\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e' \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad086fc4f1c1bd73d8b4ded","slug":"gold-medal-to-anish-bhanwala-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG2018: \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921...\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e' \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad086fc4f1c1bd73d8b4ded","slug":"gold-medal-to-anish-bhanwala-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG2018: \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921...\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e' \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad086fc4f1c1bd73d8b4ded","slug":"gold-medal-to-anish-bhanwala-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG2018: \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921...\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e' \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.