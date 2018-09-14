बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b9b4843867a557ead23e0cf","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2018-unique-tradition-of-shree-siddhivinayak-temple-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092e\u0942\u0937\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनोखा मंदिर, जहां गणपति बप्पा के सामने लिखते हैं, मूषक के कान में बोलते हैं और पूरी हो जाती मुराद
मोहित धुपड़, मुंबई, Updated Fri, 14 Sep 2018 11:09 AM IST
गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर हम आपको बता रहे हैं देश में मौजूद एक ऐसे अनोखे मंदिर के बारे में, जहां गणपति बप्पा के सामने लिखने या मूषक के कान में बोलने से हर मुराद पूरी हो जाती है।
