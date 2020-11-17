शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Four youths beaten up a Vegetable seller in Fatehabad of Haryana

युवकों ने रेहड़ी वाले को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, तमाशा देखते रहे लोग, जानें- बेरहमी की वजह

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, फतेहाबाद (हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 04:55 PM IST
Haryana
1 of 5
Haryana - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाणा के फतेहाबाद जिले में एक दिल दहला देने वाला मामले सामने आया है। यहां के हंस मार्केट में कुछ युवकों ने बेरहमी की इंतहा पार कर दी। दरअसल, चार युवकों ने एक व्यक्ति पर लाठी-डंडों से हमला बोल दिया। पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh haryana national fatehabad cctv footage vegetable seller vegetable seller beaten in haryana haryana news fatehabad crime news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दलबीर कौर अपने बगीचे में पति गुरसेवक सिंह के साथ।
Chandigarh

बागवानी का शौक हो तो ऐसा.. 25 साल पहले एक क्यारी से की शुरुआत, अब उगा रहीं ये सब्जियां

17 नवंबर 2020

वाराणसी देव दीपावली, 2019 फोटो।
Varanasi

अयोध्या की तरह भव्य होगा काशी की देव दीपावली का आयोजन, पिछले साल से भी ज्यादा जलेंगे दीये

17 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
गोरखपुर उत्तर प्रदेश: सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।(इनसेट में मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: मातम में बदल गया मुंडन संस्कार, एक ही परिवार के छह लोगों की मौत से उजड़ गया पूरा संसार

17 नवंबर 2020

छठ पूजा
Varanasi

Chhath 2020: नहाय-खाय के साथ छठ महापर्व का कल से शुभारंभ, द्विपुष्कर योग में सूर्य को देंगे पहला अर्घ्य

17 नवंबर 2020

खुशहाल दांपत्य जीवन प्राप्त करने हेतु वृन्दावन में कराएं तुलसी पूजन, आज ही बुक करें !
Puja

खुशहाल दांपत्य जीवन प्राप्त करने हेतु वृन्दावन में कराएं तुलसी पूजन, आज ही बुक करें !
अयोध्या दीवाली 2020:
Lucknow

अयोध्या: पांच दिन तक छाया रहा दीपावली का उल्लास, 6 लाख से अधिक दीप जलाकर बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

17 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर का कालेसर चौराहा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बिछा फोरलेन सड़कों का जाल, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

17 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पटाखे जलाते समय झुलसी भाजपा सासंद रीता बहुगुणा जोशी की पोती, मौत
Prayagraj

दिवाली पर पटाखे जलाते समय झुलसी भाजपा सासंद रीता बहुगुणा जोशी की पोती, इलाज के दौरान मौत

17 नवंबर 2020

घाटमपुर में मासूम की निर्मम हत्या
Kanpur

चाचा चाची को नहीं हो रहा था बच्चा तो चढ़ा दी छह साल की भतीजी की बलि, पुलिस तंत्रमंत्र से करती रही इनकार

17 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
Chardham Yatra 2020 News: Yogi Adityanath visits india last village mana
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड : माणा गांव पहुंचे योगी आदित्यनाथ, बर्फ से ढकी वादियों के बीच जवानों से की मुलाकात, तस्वीरें 

17 नवंबर 2020

सोलंगनाला में सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बर्फ से लकदक वादियों के दीदार को उमड़े सैलानी, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

17 नवंबर 2020

खुशहाल दांपत्य जीवन प्राप्त करने हेतु वृन्दावन में कराएं तुलसी पूजन, आज ही बुक करें !
Puja

खुशहाल दांपत्य जीवन प्राप्त करने हेतु वृन्दावन में कराएं तुलसी पूजन, आज ही बुक करें !
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
Meerut

सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के देख ग्रामीणों में मची खलबली, खुदाई में निकला खजाना, देखिए तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Soldier Martyred in Jammu kashmir baramulla, daughter says she is also join army
Dehradun

जम्मू कश्मीर: पाक गोलाबारी में शहीद हुए जवान की बेटी ने कही कुछ ऐसी बात, सब करने लगे सलाम, तस्वीरें बेहद भावुक

17 नवंबर 2020

चारधाम यात्रा 2020 : योगी आदित्यनाथ और त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने बदरीनाथ के दर्शन किए
Chamoli

Chardham Yatra 2020 : योगी आदित्यनाथ पहुंचे बदरीनाथ, कहा - हजारों सालों से सनातन आस्था का केंद्र है धाम

17 नवंबर 2020

इस कोठरी को अब बिस्मिल कक्ष के नाम से संरक्षित किया गया है।
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए कहानी उस क्रांतिकारी की, जिसने हथियारों के लिए बेच दी थी अपनी लिखी किताब

17 नवंबर 2020

दिवाली पर फायरिंग करता युवक।
Varanasi

दिवाली पर फायरिंग: हवा में गोली चलाने वालों पर एसएसपी का एक्शन, चार गिरफ्तार, 16 कारतूस जब्त

17 नवंबर 2020

घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे आईजी प्रयागराज
Fatehpur

यूपी: सगी बहनों का गांव छावनी में तब्दील, पोस्टमार्टम जारी, आईजी प्रयागराज घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे

17 नवंबर 2020

सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: यहां दो मासूमों सहित छह लोगों का शव देख कांप उठे पुलिस के हाथ, कराह और चीख से सहम गए लोग

17 नवंबर 2020

सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
Gorakhpur

परिवार कर रहा था बेटों के सऊदी से लौटने का इंतजार, नहीं पता था रास्ते में हो जाएंगे खौफनाक हादसे का शिकार

17 नवंबर 2020

कोहरे के कारण रॉयल गेट से नहीं दिखा ताजमहल
Agra

कोहरे की चादर में गुम हुआ ताजमहल, सैलानियों ने ऐसे किया दीदार, देखिए तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कई इलाकों में बर्फीले तूफान की चेतावनी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में ठंड के साथ ही बढ़ने लगी लोगों की परेशानी, कई इलाकों में बर्फीले तूफान की चेतावनी

17 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Basti

दिल्ली-मुंबई में बढ़ रहे संक्रमण से यहां मंडरा रहा कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा, आईसीएमआर ने किया आगाह

17 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
Agra

बना लीजिए ताजमहल-आगरा किला देखने का प्लान, नहीं लगेगा टिकट, निशुल्क प्रवेश, पढ़िए ये खबर

17 नवंबर 2020

Haryana
Haryana - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : सीसीटीवी फुटेज
- फोटो : सीसीटीवी फुटेज
- फोटो : सीसीटीवी फुटेज
Haryana
Haryana - फोटो : सीसीटीवी फुटेज
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X