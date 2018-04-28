बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
औरतें-बच्चे रोते बिलखते रहे...सपने टूटकर बिखरते रहे, बेबसी और तबाही का मंजर देखिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाजा, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 12:55 PM IST
औरतें और बच्चे रोते बिलखते रहे, पर उन्हें तरस नहीं आया और आंखों के सामने सपने टूटकर बिखर गए। बेबसी और तबाही का मंजर देखकर रो देंगे, तस्वीरें।
