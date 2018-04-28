बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae418ab4f1c1bed778b552b","slug":"indian-lady-kiran-bala-converted-in-islam-wedded-with-pakistani-questions-raised-on-sgpc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 3 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928, SGPC \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
FB पर प्यार और 3 बच्चों को छोड़ महिला चली गई पाकिस्तान, SGPC पर उठा गई सवाल
संजीव कुमार बक्शी/अमर उजाजा, होशियारपुर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 12:23 PM IST
फेसबुक पर प्यार और वो तीन बच्चों को छोड़कर बॉर्डर पार चली गई। धर्म बदलकर शादी भी कर ली और अब देश में एक 'तूफान' खड़ा हो गया है।
