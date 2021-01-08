शहर चुनें
Defamation Case Against Actress Kangana Ranaut in Bathinda of Punjab

कंगना रणौत की बढ़ सकती मुश्किलें, 'पंजाब की दादी' ने दर्ज कराया मानहानि का केस

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बठिंडा (पंजाब), Updated Fri, 08 Jan 2021 06:29 PM IST
कंगना रणौत, महिंदर कौर।
1 of 5
कंगना रणौत, महिंदर कौर। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत के खिलाफ पंजाब के बठिंडा में मानहानि का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। बुजुर्ग महिला किसान महिंदर कौर ने अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत के खिलाफ बठिंडा अदालत में मानहानि का मामला दायर कराया है। अब इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 11 जनवरी को होगी। 
chandigarh punjab haryana defamation case kangana ranaut bathinda

कंगना रणौत, महिंदर कौर।
कंगना रणौत, महिंदर कौर। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
महिंदर कौर।
महिंदर कौर। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : twitter.com/KanganaTeam
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : instagram
कंगना रनौत
कंगना रनौत - फोटो : Instagram: kanganaranaut
