बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
6 साल की बच्ची से दरिंदगी के बाद हत्या, आरोपी को पुलिस ऐसे पकड़ कर ले गई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
One arrested in rape, murder of 6-year-old girl in Hisar
{"_id":"5a34aee84f1c1b96698b9340","slug":"one-arrested-in-rape-murder-of-6-year-old-girl-in-hisar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 04:23 PM IST
6 साल की बच्ची, जिससे पहले रेप किया गया फिर उसके गुप्तांग में 24 सेंटीमीटर की लकड़ी घुसाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी गई। ये घटना रूह कंपा देने वाली थी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a34c2594f1c1b60678c183e","slug":"father-daughter-arrest-in-blackmailing-case-in-yamunagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936, \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0918\u093f\u0928\u094c\u0928\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a2abbb44f1c1b7a548c1c74","slug":"girl-student-exposed-police-constable-in-front-of-ssp-in-lucknow-college","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f SSP \u091c\u092c \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0920\u093e, \u200c\u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u0935\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u0905\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3272224f1c1bc8678c1600","slug":"female-akali-leader-beaten-in-barnala-2-more-arrest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0917\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!