बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae045784f1c1b58098b650e","slug":"ex-army-personnel-shot-mother-in-law-in-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
पूर्व फौजी ने सास और चाची सास के साथ क्यों खेला 'खूनी खेल', खुद बताई वजह, बोला...
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फतेहाबाद(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 02:48 PM IST
पूर्व फौजी अपनी ही सास और चाची सास का कातिल बन गया, लेकिन उसने ऐसा क्यों किया। जवाब देते हुए आरोपी ने कत्ल करने की वजह बताईं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae045784f1c1b58098b650e","slug":"ex-army-personnel-shot-mother-in-law-in-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae045784f1c1b58098b650e","slug":"ex-army-personnel-shot-mother-in-law-in-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae045784f1c1b58098b650e","slug":"ex-army-personnel-shot-mother-in-law-in-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae045784f1c1b58098b650e","slug":"ex-army-personnel-shot-mother-in-law-in-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae045784f1c1b58098b650e","slug":"ex-army-personnel-shot-mother-in-law-in-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae045784f1c1b58098b650e","slug":"ex-army-personnel-shot-mother-in-law-in-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ae045784f1c1b58098b650e","slug":"ex-army-personnel-shot-mother-in-law-in-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.