{"_id":"5a61e70e4f1c1b87268b540d","slug":"another-haryana-folk-singer-mamta-sharma-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u092e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
सिंगर ममता शर्मा की हत्या का असली सच आया सामने, पुलिस पर लगा ये आरोप
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कलानौर/रोहतक, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 06:09 PM IST
एक सिंगर जो तीन दिन तक गायब रहती है फिर अचानक उसका शव मिलता है। पूरे मामले में अब पुलिस फंसती नजर आ रही है। देखिए कैसे?
