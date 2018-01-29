बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6f05984f1c1b77268b6dfc","slug":"chicks-also-have-fundamental-rights-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091a\u0942\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिंजरे में बंद चूजों के भी होते हैं मौलिक अधिकार, जानना चाहेंगे तो क्लिक कीजिए
सीमा एस आनंद/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 05:29 PM IST
आपको जानकर यकीं नहीं होगा, लेकिन ये सौ टका सच है कि पिंजरे में बंद चूजों के भी मौलिक अधिकार होते हैं। जानना चाहते हैं क्या तो क्लिक कीजिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6f05984f1c1b77268b6dfc","slug":"chicks-also-have-fundamental-rights-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091a\u0942\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6f05984f1c1b77268b6dfc","slug":"chicks-also-have-fundamental-rights-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091a\u0942\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6f05984f1c1b77268b6dfc","slug":"chicks-also-have-fundamental-rights-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091a\u0942\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6f05984f1c1b77268b6dfc","slug":"chicks-also-have-fundamental-rights-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091a\u0942\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6f05984f1c1b77268b6dfc","slug":"chicks-also-have-fundamental-rights-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u091a\u0942\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.