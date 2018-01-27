बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6c011c4f1c1bb1208b57f2","slug":"aiyaary-starcast-on-wagah-border-on-26-january-morning-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बॉर्डर पर जवानों से हाथ मिलाता दिखा ये हीरो और हीरोइन तो जुट गई भीड़, तस्वीरें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:07 AM IST
लाखों लड़कियों के दिलों पर राज करने वाला मशहूर हीरो बॉर्डर पर जवानों से हाथ मिलाता दिखा तो भीड़ इकट्ठी हो गई, उनकी एक झलक पाने को लोग टूट पड़े।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6c011c4f1c1bb1208b57f2","slug":"aiyaary-starcast-on-wagah-border-on-26-january-morning-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c011c4f1c1bb1208b57f2","slug":"aiyaary-starcast-on-wagah-border-on-26-january-morning-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c011c4f1c1bb1208b57f2","slug":"aiyaary-starcast-on-wagah-border-on-26-january-morning-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c011c4f1c1bb1208b57f2","slug":"aiyaary-starcast-on-wagah-border-on-26-january-morning-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c011c4f1c1bb1208b57f2","slug":"aiyaary-starcast-on-wagah-border-on-26-january-morning-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c011c4f1c1bb1208b57f2","slug":"aiyaary-starcast-on-wagah-border-on-26-january-morning-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c011c4f1c1bb1208b57f2","slug":"aiyaary-starcast-on-wagah-border-on-26-january-morning-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.