शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Chandigarh Transport Hiked Bus Fair for haryana, punjab, rajasthan, himachal pradesh, uttar pradesh

बस में सफर करने वाले 5 राज्यों के लोगों को झटका देगी ये खबर, बढ़ गया किराया

मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 03:35 PM IST
बाप रे बाप! दिल्ली का किराया चार हजार
1 of 7
देश के 5 राज्यों के उन लोगों को ये खबर बड़ा झटका देगी, जो रोजाना बस में सफर करते हैं। किराया बढ़ा दिया गया है, यहां जानिए कितना।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bus fair bus fair hiked chandigarh transport undertaking roadways bus fair

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दीपक लाठर
Chandigarh

किसान का बेटा कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में चमका, रच दिया ऐसा इतिहास, मां-बाप के आंसू छलके

6 अप्रैल 2018

Snowfall in badrinath
Chandigarh

बद्रीनाथ में होने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलाव, श्रद्धालु जरूर करेंगे लुधियाना की फैमिली की तारीफ

6 अप्रैल 2018

महिला चिकित्सक
Chandigarh

इस महिला के अस्पताल से मिली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर पुलिस वालों के होश उड़ गए

6 अप्रैल 2018

अटारी रेलवे स्टेशन
Chandigarh

देश के इस रेलवे स्टेशन में जाने के लिए चाहिए वीजा और पासपोर्ट...बात अनोखी, पर सच है

6 अप्रैल 2018

ड्राइविंग
Chandigarh

लाइसेंस या RC घर छूट गया तो डोंट वरी, चालान नहीं कटेगा...बस एक ये काम कर लेना

6 अप्रैल 2018

Girl Child
Dehradun

इस योजना से बेटी के बाबुल की चिंता खत्म, जन्म से लेकर विवाह तक मिलेगा साथ

6 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

sbi
Dehradun

SBI में खाता है तो कृपया ध्यान दें, आपके खाते में हुए ये बड़े बदलाव

6 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Agra

जिस्मफरोशी के नर्क से निकली लड़कियों को मिलेगी नई जिंदगी, पुलिस करेगी ये काम

6 अप्रैल 2018

ram rahim
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा का एक ऐसा राज आया सामने, पुलिस भी हैरान है जानकर

6 अप्रैल 2018

shani dev
Dehradun

जल्द शनि हो जाएंगे वक्री, यहां जानिए किन राशियों पर अच्छा तो किन पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

6 अप्रैल 2018

protest
Dehradun

अगस्त्यमुनि: युवकों ने लड़की को छेड़ा तो गुस्साए लोगों ने लगा दी कई दुकानों में आग, भारी फोर्स तैनात

6 अप्रैल 2018

lalu's son tej pratap will marry with aishwarya rai on next month
Bihar

राबड़ी देवी की पसंद है ऐश्वर्या, दिल्ली में की है पढ़ाई, जानें कौन है तेज प्रताप की दुल्हनियां

6 अप्रैल 2018

road theft
Delhi NCR

योगी के यूपी का ऐसा हाल, रातोंरात चोरी हो गई 300 मीटर लंबी सड़क

6 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Delhi NCR

...पहली बार हिरण ने किया ‘टाइगर’ का शिकार, अब सलमान को अंदाजा होगा कि जुर्म करने की होती है सजा

6 अप्रैल 2018

indian railways
Delhi NCR

IRCTC के तत्काल टिकट बुकिंग व रिफंड के वो 5 नियम जो आपके लिए जानना है जरूरी

6 अप्रैल 2018

सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

विदेशी छोरे से शादी करने को तैयार हुई सपना चौधरी, YouTube पर वीडियो वायरल

6 अप्रैल 2018

कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
Dehradun

सेल्फी लेते वक्त डिस्बैलेंस हुई नाव तो नहर में गिर पड़े भाजपा विधायक और फिर...

6 अप्रैल 2018

rishikesh
Dehradun

गर्मियों में घूमने के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ेगा विदेश, सस्ते में यहां कीजिए मजा...

6 अप्रैल 2018

रामभद्राचार्य
Kanpur

रामभद्राचार्य की भविष्यवाणीः 6 दिसंबर से पहले बनेगा राम मंदिर, SC/ST मामले में वोटबैंक की राजनीति  

6 अप्रैल 2018

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल के दीदार का है इरादा तो आपके लिए है खुशखबरी, 3 दिनों तक प्रवेश होगा फ्री

6 अप्रैल 2018

amanmani tripathi and sara singh
Delhi NCR

हीरोइन बनने की ख्वाहिश रखने वाली इस लड़की का अमनमणि त्रिपाठी ने किया वो हाल, पुलिस के भी छूटे पसीने

6 अप्रैल 2018

sbi
Delhi NCR

अगर आपके SBI अकाउंट में नहीं होगा इतना मिनिमम बैलेंस तो भरनी पड़ेगी पेनाल्टी, पढ़ें नए नियम

5 अप्रैल 2018

बाप रे बाप! दिल्ली का किराया चार हजार
रोडवेज बसों में सीट के लिए मारामारी
roadways bus
पंजाब में सरकारी बसें
राजस्थान रोडवेज की बस
Haryana Roadways Bus
haryana roadways

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.