बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac744d14f1c1bbe618b5cdb","slug":"chandigarh-transport-hiked-bus-fair-for-haryana-punjab-rajasthan-himachal-pradesh-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बस में सफर करने वाले 5 राज्यों के लोगों को झटका देगी ये खबर, बढ़ गया किराया
मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 03:35 PM IST
देश के 5 राज्यों के उन लोगों को ये खबर बड़ा झटका देगी, जो रोजाना बस में सफर करते हैं। किराया बढ़ा दिया गया है, यहां जानिए कितना।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac744d14f1c1bbe618b5cdb","slug":"chandigarh-transport-hiked-bus-fair-for-haryana-punjab-rajasthan-himachal-pradesh-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac744d14f1c1bbe618b5cdb","slug":"chandigarh-transport-hiked-bus-fair-for-haryana-punjab-rajasthan-himachal-pradesh-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac744d14f1c1bbe618b5cdb","slug":"chandigarh-transport-hiked-bus-fair-for-haryana-punjab-rajasthan-himachal-pradesh-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac744d14f1c1bbe618b5cdb","slug":"chandigarh-transport-hiked-bus-fair-for-haryana-punjab-rajasthan-himachal-pradesh-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac744d14f1c1bbe618b5cdb","slug":"chandigarh-transport-hiked-bus-fair-for-haryana-punjab-rajasthan-himachal-pradesh-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac744d14f1c1bbe618b5cdb","slug":"chandigarh-transport-hiked-bus-fair-for-haryana-punjab-rajasthan-himachal-pradesh-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac744d14f1c1bbe618b5cdb","slug":"chandigarh-transport-hiked-bus-fair-for-haryana-punjab-rajasthan-himachal-pradesh-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.