बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6374924f1c1b8d268b5765","slug":"cars-sporting-crash-guards-to-be-fined-rs-1k","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गाड़ियों से बुल गार्ड हटा लें नहीं तो अब परेशानी झेलेंगे, पुलिस उठाने जा रही ये कदम
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 10:25 PM IST
आपने अब तक अपनी कार या जीप से बुल गार्ड नहीं हटाए हैं तो इसके लिए गंभीर हो जाइए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6374924f1c1b8d268b5765","slug":"cars-sporting-crash-guards-to-be-fined-rs-1k","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6374924f1c1b8d268b5765","slug":"cars-sporting-crash-guards-to-be-fined-rs-1k","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6374924f1c1b8d268b5765","slug":"cars-sporting-crash-guards-to-be-fined-rs-1k","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6374924f1c1b8d268b5765","slug":"cars-sporting-crash-guards-to-be-fined-rs-1k","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6374924f1c1b8d268b5765","slug":"cars-sporting-crash-guards-to-be-fined-rs-1k","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6374924f1c1b8d268b5765","slug":"cars-sporting-crash-guards-to-be-fined-rs-1k","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6374924f1c1b8d268b5765","slug":"cars-sporting-crash-guards-to-be-fined-rs-1k","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.