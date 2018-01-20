बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a63709d4f1c1b7c268b572e","slug":"yamunanagar-murder-youth-got-this-kind-of-comment-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 Facebook \u092a\u0930 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रिंसिपल को गोली मारने के बाद युवक के Facebook पर आ रहे ऐसे कमेंट, कोई दे रहा गाली तो कोई...
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 10:08 PM IST
एक छात्र ने स्कूल में घुसकर महिला प्रिंसिपल को गोली मार दी। अब उसके Facebook प्रोफाइल पर ऐसे कमेंट आ रहे हैं। देखिए
