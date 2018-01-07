बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पंजाब: कर्ज माफी के समागम की तस्वीरें, सीएम कैप्टन ने किए कई बड़े एलान
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मानसा(पंजाब), Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 08:50 PM IST
पंजाब सरकार द्वारा किसानों के कर्ज माफी का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।
