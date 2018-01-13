बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a59a4fa4f1c1bf6408b48c9","slug":"canada-based-wife-cheated-man-commits-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0928\u093e\u0921\u093e \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0935\u092b\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिसे जी जान से चाहा, पढ़ने के लिए कनाडा भेजा वो निकली बेवफा, पति ने दी जान
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोगा(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 11:57 AM IST
वो विदेश में पढ़ना चाहती थी तो उसने उसे कनाडा भेज दिया, लेकिन वहां जाकर वो बेवफा हो गई। इससे पति को झटका लगा कि उसने जान दे दी।
