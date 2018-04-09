बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acb38ae4f1c1b9b6b8b497a","slug":"bsnl-internet-data-pack-offer-for-users-to-watch-ipl-match-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSNL \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u0915\u092e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u091b\u0942\u091f \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
BSNL लेकर आया शानदार ऑफर, कम पैसै और ज्यादा डाटा, देखो मौका छूट न जाए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 03:47 PM IST
बीएसएनएल एक ऐसा प्लान लेकर आया है, जो जियो से भी सस्ता है। कम पैसे में ज्यादा डाटा मिलेगा तो जल्दी रिचार्ज कराएं, फायदा उठाएं।
