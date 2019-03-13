शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Brain Fever, Punjab University Professor Bhupinder Singh Bhoop Find Out Treatment of Disease

दिमागी बुखार हो जाए तो 'रामबाण' साबित होगा ये नुस्खा, दवाइयों से ज्यादा असरदार, ऐसे करेगा फायदा

सुशील कुमार, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 12:08 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 6
दिमागी बुखार से भारत में कई लोगों की जान चली जाती है, लेकिन अब एक ऐसा नुस्खा मिल गया है जो 'रामबाण' साबित होगा। यह दवाइयों से ज्यादा असरदार होगा और काफी फायदेमंद भी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
brain fever brain fever treatment bhupinder singh bhoop brain fever vaccination brain fever cure
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Dसांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

डेबिट कार्ड यूजर्स के लिए बड़े काम की जानकारी, एक गलती खाली करा सकती है खाता...तो संभल जाएं

13 मार्च 2019

daughter murder parents
Delhi NCR

कातिल बेटी का चौंकाना वाला खुलासा, नौ दिन पहले बाप को मारा, फिर घर लौटने पर मां को लगाया ठिकाने

13 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
murder and suicide ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

दो बच्चों को रसमलाई में जहर देकर खुद भी क्यों जान देने को मजबूर हुआ बाप, सुसाइड नोट से खुला राज

13 मार्च 2019

daughter murder parents
Delhi NCR

कातिल बेटी ने ऐसे छिपाया पिता के कत्ल का राज, मां का फोन आने पर देती थी ये जवाब, पुलिस भी हैरान

13 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

आंख में खुजली हो या कोई और दिक्कत, तो डॉक्टर से सलाह के बिना न डालें दवाईं, वरना गंवा देंगे रोशनी

13 मार्च 2019

lok sabha elections 2019 mayawati may fight election from ambedkarnagar or bijnaur.
Lucknow

अंबेडकरनगर या बिजनौर से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ सकती हैं मायावती, अन्य प्रत्याशियों का एलान 14 के बाद

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

दून अस्पताल
Dehradun

जब महिला की आंख में तैरता दिखा ‘परजीवी’, असामान्य घटना से डॉक्टर भी हैरान, तस्वीरें

13 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

बढ़ने लगी तपन, पारा 33 डिग्री के करीब, विज्ञानी बोले- अभी बदल सकते हैं मौसम के तेवर

13 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
shikha garg
Delhi NCR

विमान हादसा: मीटिंग खत्म कर फिर बात करूंगी...और सदा के लिए खामोश हो गईं शिखा

12 मार्च 2019

कार में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

कार में जिंदा जली मां-बेटियों की मौत मामले में मासूम खोलेगी राज, माचिस जलाने का कर रही इशारा

12 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
शिवपाल सिंह यादव व अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: सपा को लग सकता है बड़ा झटका इस पार्टी का दामन थामने की जुगत में शिवपाल, फंस रहा यह पेंच

12 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

दारू पार्टी बनी पिता-पुत्र की मौत की वजह, पड़ोसी की दुकान पर हुई थी दावत की तैयारी

13 मार्च 2019

रोता-बिलखता उपेंद्र
Delhi NCR

वो बेबस देखता रहा और आंखों के सामने उजड़ गया परिवार, कार में जिंदा जली पत्नी और दो बेटियां

11 मार्च 2019

lahul spiti
Shimla

हिमाचल: मार्च में भी शून्य से नीचे न्यूनतम पारा, फिर बिगड़ेगा मौसम

12 मार्च 2019

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर की हालत बिगड़ी, दिल्ली अस्पताल में भर्ती, भीम आर्मी समर्थकों को लेकर खुफिया विभाग अलर्ट

12 मार्च 2019

factory owner get loss in business call wife, signed self cheque write good bye and commit suicide
Delhi NCR

पत्नी को फोन कर किया चेक साइन, सफेद बोर्ड पर लिखा आखिरी संदेश और झूल गया पंखे से

12 मार्च 2019

कार में जिंदा जला परिवार
Delhi NCR

कार में मां-बेटियों के जिंदा जलने के मामले में नया मोड़, चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुलिस का इंकार

12 मार्च 2019

स्कूल में घुस आया अजीबो-गरीब जानव
Dehradun

स्कूल में घुसा अजीबो-गरीब जानवर, बच्चों में मची अफरा-तफरी, ऐसे हुआ रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें... 

12 मार्च 2019

मायावती-अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: सपा-बसपा के पहले सम्मेलन में भिड़ गए साइकिल-हाथी, कुर्सी को लेकर मचा घमासान

12 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों के लिए मौसम विभाग ने दी चेतावनी, होली से पहले होगी बारिश

12 मार्च 2019

शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी रूबी
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी ने ज्वाइन की नौकरी, ऑफिस में ऐसा रहा पहला दिन

11 मार्च 2019

shivling in anjani mahadev manali himachal
Shimla

अंजनी महादेव में लगातार बढ़ रहा शिवलिंग का आकार, पर्यटकों के लिए बना आकर्षण का केंद्र

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.