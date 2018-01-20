बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6245d14f1c1b90268b5441","slug":"boxer-kaur-singh-who-fought-with-muhammad-ali-is-hospitalized","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"हालातों से हार रहा है मुहम्मद अली से लड़ने वाला 'बॉक्सर', कोई पूछने वाला नहीं","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हालातों से हार रहा है मुहम्मद अली से लड़ने वाला 'बॉक्सर', कोई पूछने वाला नहीं
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:54 AM IST
देश का वो जाबांज बाक्सर जो कभी मुहम्मद अली से लड़ा था, आज मौत से लड़ रहा है लेकिन कोई पूछने वाला नहीं है।
