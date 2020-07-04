बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Saroj Khan Death News: Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan Memory Related to City Beautiful Chandigarh
{"_id":"5f0038fa8ebc3e42cc662098","slug":"bollywood-choreographer-saroj-khan-memory-related-to-city-beautiful-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Saroj Khan Death: \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Saroj Khan Death: अधूरा रह गया था सरोज खान का एक सपना, फिर कभी मुड़कर चंडीगढ़ नहीं आई
अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 02:23 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं। वे अपना एक सपना अधूरा छोड़कर दुनिया से विदा हो गईं। चंडीगढ़ के कलाकारों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है।
सरोज खान
सरोज खान
सरोज खान
सरोज खान
सरोज खान
