शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   bollywood actor amitabh bachchan stayed in chandigarh, punjab

अमिताभ बच्चन मनाली जाते हुए रुके चंडीगढ़, पंजाब में खाए आलू के परांठे, देखने उमड़े प्रशंसक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 28 Nov 2019 11:57 AM IST
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन
1 of 5
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म शूटिंग के लिए मनाली जा रहे सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन कुछ समय के लिए पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ में रुके। उन्हें देखने के लिए प्रशंसकों की भीड़ उमड़ी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
amitabh bachchan bollywood actor amitabh bachchan brahmastra shooting
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
Jammu

पहाड़ों पर बर्फ और मैदानों में ओले-बारिश...कुछ ऐसा है जम्मू-कश्मीर का मौसम, टूटा 60 साल का रिकॉर्ड

28 नवंबर 2019

private bus accident in sirmour himachal pradesh three injured
Shimla

सिरमौर: बारातियों को लेकर जा रही बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, बचाव कार्य जारी

28 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

तेजस: बिना नोटिस 40 में से करीब आधे स्टाफ को हटाया, कर्मचारी बोले- शिकायत करने का खामियाजा

28 नवंबर 2019

लूसी के साथ पर्यटक।
Varanasi

डॉगी के नाम पर रखा रेस्टोरेंट का नाम, अब देशी-विदेशी मेहमानों के बीच सेलिब्रिटी हो गई लूसी

27 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
27 जुलाई को माउंट स्टोक कांगड़ी पर तिंरगे के साथ मनोज।
Varanasi

अब माउंट एवरेस्ट फतह करना चाहते हैं मनोज, फहरा चुके हैं 20 हजार फीट की ऊंची चोटी पर तिंरगा

27 नवंबर 2019

सर पदमपत सिंहानिया एजुकेशन सेंटर का 36वां वार्षिकोत्सव पद्मांजलि
Kanpur

सर पदमपत सिंहानिया एजुकेशन सेंटर का वार्षिकोत्सव, मनमोहक अदाओं से बच्चों ने मचाई धूम, देखें तस्वीरें

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सरस्वती महिला महाविद्यालय का युवा महोत्सव
Kanpur

युवांजलि में नृत्य और गायन की धूम, देखें रंगारंग कार्यक्रम की तस्वीरें

27 नवंबर 2019

बाल मेला।
Lucknow

'अमर उजाला' के बाल मेले में बच्चों ने खेले खेल, सुनी कहानियां और मचाई धूम, तस्वीरें

27 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
विज्ञापन
बाल मेला।
Lucknow

'अमर उजाला' के बाल मेले में बच्चों ने जमकर मचाई धमाचौकड़ी और की मस्ती, देखें तस्वीरें

27 नवंबर 2019

Heavy Snowfall in Auli Tourist Happy to see Snow see awesome photos
Chamoli

औली में बर्फ देख खिले पर्यटकों के चेहरे, लुत्फ उठाना है तो बस चले आइए, तस्वीरें देखने लायक...

27 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
दिल्ली एनसीआर में बिछी ओले की चादर
Delhi NCR

ये कश्मीर नहीं दिल्ली-एनसीआर है, भारी ओलावृष्टि से सड़कों पर बिछी सफेद चादर

27 नवंबर 2019

bollywood actor amitabh bachchan in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh
Bilaspur

हिमाचल पहुंचे अमिताभ बच्चन, एक झलक पाने को बेताब दिखे प्रशंसक, यहां किया लंच

27 नवंबर 2019

हापुड़ में हुई ताजा ओलावृष्टि
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम का मिजाज, हल्की बारिश के साथ पड़े ओले, बढ़ी ठंड

27 नवंबर 2019

kapil dev Told About Pink ball test and Virat kohli in Rudrapur
Dehradun

कपिल देव ने पिंक बॉल टेस्ट को बताया अच्छा प्रयोग, विराट कोहली और धोनी को लेकर कही ये बात...

27 नवंबर 2019

महंत नृत्यगोपाल दास व महंत दिनेंद्रदास
Faizabad

सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड के फैसले का संतों ने किया स्वागत, कहा- अयोध्या ने पूरी दुनिया को दिया संदेश

27 नवंबर 2019

tajmahal
Agra

लापरवाहीः ताजमहल की सुरक्षा में 'बड़ी चूक', कबाड़ कैमरे कर रहे स्मारक की 'निगरानी'

27 नवंबर 2019

Badri-Kedardham covered with snow white sheet photos
Chamoli

बर्फ की सफेद चादर से ढके बदरी-केदारधाम, तस्वीरों में देखें अद्भुत नजारे

27 नवंबर 2019

सैनिक का फाइल फोटो
Agra

नम आंखों से दी सैनिक को अंतिम विदाई, दक्षिण अफ्रीका से कंमाडो ट्रेनिंग लेकर लौटे थे वापस

27 नवंबर 2019

केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

कच्ची कॉलोनी पर केजरीवाल का सवाल, चुनाव से पहले सिर्फ 100 लोगों की रजिस्ट्री ही क्यों, वो कौन हैं?

27 नवंबर 2019

मानसर में गंडोला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आ रहे हैं घूमने तो जरूर आए इस गंडोला पर, दिखेगा जन्नत का असल नजारा

27 नवंबर 2019

Cycle Race
Meerut

हादसों की साइकिल रेस: टकराकर घायल होती रहीं छात्राएं, न थे डॉक्टर और न यातायात पुलिस

27 नवंबर 2019

Fresh snowfall in Solang Valley Kullu Manali Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: सोलंगनाला की वादियों में ताजा बर्फबारी, सैलानियों ने की जमकर मस्ती

27 नवंबर 2019

महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

एयरपोर्ट पर नजर आए दिशा और करण तो ऑटो रिक्शा में दिखे वरुण धवन और श्रद्धा कपूर

फिल्मी सितारों की एक झलक पाने के लिए फैन्स का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ता है। फिल्मी सितारें जहां भी स्पॉट होते हैं कैमरे के फ्लैश भी चमकने लगते हैं। देखिए दिशा पाटनी, करण जौहर, मलाइका और नुसरत भरूचा कहां नजर आए।

28 नवंबर 2019

एमएस धोनी 1:17

2007 T-20 WC और 2011 WC को लेकर दिया पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान महेन्द्र सिंह धोनी ने ये बड़ा बयान

28 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:46

शिवाजी पार्क से शिवसेना का पुराना सियासी नाता, वहीं सीएम पद की शपथ लेंगे उद्धव ठाकरे

27 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:27

28 नवंबर को उद्धव ठाकरे का ‘राजतिलक’, 100 से अधिक वीआईपी गेस्ट हो सकते हैं शामिल

27 नवंबर 2019

पंखुड़ी पाठक 1:17

सपा की पूर्व प्रवक्ता पंखुड़ी पाठक कर रही हैं शादी, अनिल यादव के साथ लेंगी सात फेरे

27 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited