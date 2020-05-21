शहर चुनें

'बिग बॉस 13' प्रतिभागी शहनाज गिल के पिता पर दुष्कर्म केस, बेटा बोला- बदनाम करने की साजिश

अमर उजाला, अमृतसर, Updated Thu, 21 May 2020 05:02 PM IST
पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल
पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बिग बॉस-13 की चर्चित प्रतिभागी, मॉडल व अभिनेत्री शहनाज गिल के पिता संतोख सिंह उर्फ सुख प्रधान के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज किया गया है। जांच अधिकारी इंस्पेक्टर हरप्रीत कौर ने बताया कि महिला की शिकायत पर सुख प्रधान के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है। जानिए क्या है मामला...
पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल
पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
संतोख सिंह
संतोख सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल
पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल
पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
भाई शाहबाज के साथ शहनाज
भाई शाहबाज के साथ शहनाज - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
