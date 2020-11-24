शहर चुनें
Big reveals in triple murder case of Bathinda of Punjab

प्रेमिका और उसके माता-पिता को गोली से उड़ाया, खुदकुशी से पहले प्रेमी ने वीडियो में खोला राज

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बठिंडा (पंजाब), Updated Tue, 24 Nov 2020 12:02 PM IST
लाल घेरे में आरोपी व तीनों मृतकों की फाइल फोटो।
लाल घेरे में आरोपी व तीनों मृतकों की फाइल फोटो।
पंजाब के बठिंडा में एक प्रेमी ने तिहरे हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया। प्रेमी ने प्रेमिका के घर पहुंच उसे और उसके माता-पिता को गोली से उड़ा दिया। इसके बाद आरोपी ने वीडियो बना पूरी वारदात की वजह भी बताई। बाद में उसने भी गोली मारकर कर खुदकुशी कर ली। 
लाल घेरे में आरोपी व तीनों मृतकों की फाइल फोटो।
लाल घेरे में आरोपी व तीनों मृतकों की फाइल फोटो।
आरोपी की फाइल फोटो।
आरोपी की फाइल फोटो।
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारी।
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारी।
घटनास्थल पर जमा लोग।
घटनास्थल पर जमा लोग।
