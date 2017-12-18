बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यह शख्स पहनता है दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी और भारी पगड़ी, वजन सोच भी नहीं सकते!
Avtar Singh Maunni wears world's heaviest and longest turban
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:36 AM IST
अगर मूछें नत्थू लाल जैसी हों तो पगड़ी इन सरदार जी जैसी होनी चाहिए। दावा दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी 45 किलो की पगड़ी का है। यकीं न हो तो देखिए।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
