बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूर्णिमा की रात को भूलकर भी नहीं करना चाहिए ये काम, जान तक जा सकती है
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 01:43 PM IST
पूर्णिमा यूं तो खगोलीय घटना है, लेकिन कहा जाता है कि इस दिन लोगों को भूलकर भी एक काम नहीं करना चाहिए। अगर करेंगे तो जान तक जा सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62f8f04f1c1b6c268b55e8","slug":"avoid-driving-on-purnima-night-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.