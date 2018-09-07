बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b926750867a557f015d169d","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-sprinter-manjit-singh-chahal-warm-welcome","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0928\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान पिता का जुनूनी गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बेटा घर लौटा तो फूट-फूट कर रोया, वजह आपको रुला देगी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नरवाना(हरियाणा), Updated Fri, 07 Sep 2018 05:32 PM IST
पिता किसान और 20 साल का बेटा इतनी जुनूनी कि गोल्ड मेडल जीत लाया, लेकिन जब घर लौटा तो फूट-फूट कर रोया। इसके पीछे की वजह आपको भी रुला देगी...
