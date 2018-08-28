बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
काफी फिल्मी है नीरज चोपड़ा के गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बनने की कहानी, फूट-फूट कर रोये थे...10 अनकहीं बातें
भूपेंद्र आट्टा/अमर उजाला, पानीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 28 Aug 2018 10:50 AM IST
एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा एक बार इतना फूट-फूट कर रोये थे कि चुप कराना मुश्किल हो गया था। एक शख्स ने इन्हें गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बनाया, जानिए 10 अनकहीं बातें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b84d9d942c7924670023a2e","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-neeraj-chopra-unknown-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.