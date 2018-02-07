बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7ac8c14f1c1ba0268b8d21","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-mother-burnt-alive-daughter-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां का कंकाल मिला और जवान बेटी की लाश ऐसे हाल में मिली, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:13 PM IST
मां कंकाल बन चुकी थी और उसकी जवान बेटी की लाश ऐसी हालत में मिली, देखकर रूह तक कांप जाए। तस्वीरें इतनी भयावह हैं कि देख नहीं पाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7ac8c14f1c1ba0268b8d21","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-mother-burnt-alive-daughter-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ac8c14f1c1ba0268b8d21","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-mother-burnt-alive-daughter-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ac8c14f1c1ba0268b8d21","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-mother-burnt-alive-daughter-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ac8c14f1c1ba0268b8d21","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-mother-burnt-alive-daughter-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ac8c14f1c1ba0268b8d21","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-mother-burnt-alive-daughter-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ac8c14f1c1ba0268b8d21","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-mother-burnt-alive-daughter-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0913\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.