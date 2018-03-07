बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9f8d4c4f1c1b462c8bba4d","slug":"after-100-years-of-marriage-the-oldest-couple-died-in-bathinda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0939 \u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, 120 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u093f\u0928 122 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0908, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सह न पाई जुदाई, 120 साल के पति बिन 122 वर्षीय बीवी जी न पाई, यूं दी गई अंतिम विदाई
भारत भूषण मित्तल/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 12:32 PM IST
120 साल के पति छोड़कर चले गए तो 122 साल की बीवी जुदाई बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाई और विदा हो गई। तस्वीरों में देखिए, यूं दी गई अंतिम विदाई।
