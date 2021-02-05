शहर चुनें
चोरी के आरोपी से हाथ-पांव दबवाते पुलिसकर्मी का वीडियो वायरल, दूसरा बोला- साहब का बीपी बढ़ गया था

ajay kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पानीपत (हरियाणा) Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 01:28 AM IST
वायरल वीडियो की स्क्रीनशॉट तस्वीर।
वायरल वीडियो की स्क्रीनशॉट तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो पुलिसकर्मी एक चोरी के आरोपी का मेडिकल कराने बुधवार को पानीपत के सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचे। इस दौरान एक पुलिसकर्मी आपातकालीन यूनिट के बेड पर लेट गया और चोर से हाथ-पैर और शरीर दबवाने लगा। किसी ने इस दौरान वीडियो बना लिया और सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया।
city & states chandigarh policeman viral video panipat police social media panipat news

