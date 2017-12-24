Download App
आपका शहर Close

500/2000 के नए नोट को लेकर खड़ी हो गई बड़ी मुसीबत, संभल कर रहें

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बरनाला(पंजाब)

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:12 AM IST
500 rupee fake note published by bernala gang, 2000 rupee note closing

500 और 2000 के नए नोट को लेकर एक बहुत बड़ी मुसीबत खड़ी हो गई है। आपको भी संभलकर रहने की जरूरत है, कहीं पछताना न पड़ जाए।

Comments

Browse By Tags

500 rupee fake note fake note publishing fake note gang punjab police

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Mock Drill: भूकंप के झटकों से दहला हरियाणा, पूरे प्रदेश में 250 से ज्यादा मौतें

Mock Drill to Check Earthquake Preparedness in Haryana
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब '42 साल की वेदिका' के प्यार में पागल हो गया 24 साल का ये युवक

film actress suhasi dhami in lucknow
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

चंडीगढ़वासी! अगले 3 महीने इस सड़क पर बिल्कुल न जाएं, बंद रहेगी

chandigarh road from matka chowk to sector 16 light point closed
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हड़कंप मचा और वोल्वो से कूदकर इधर-उधर भागने लगी सवारियां, कई जानें बचीं

fire in delhi chandigarh volvo bus in chandigarh
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

खर्राटों से परेशान हैं तो ये 10 तरीके अपनाकर पाएं छुटकारा, देखिए

the magical home remedy to get rid of snoring
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!