सरदार जोध सिंह ने अपनी आंखों से देखा था जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार, बेटे ने सुनाया वो किस्सा

{"_id":"5cb17556bdec2214666d924b","slug":"100-years-of-t-jallianwala-bagh-massacre-sardar-jodh-singh-was-the-eye-witness-of-massacre","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u094b\u0927 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जलियांवाला बाग में शहीदी कुआं
- फोटो : PTI
जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड
- फोटो : PTI
जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड
- फोटो : PTI