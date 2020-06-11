शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Predictions ›   mars transit 18 june 2020 in meen rashi impact of all rashi

18 जून को मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन बढ़ा सकता है परेशानी, जानिए आपकी राशि पर असर

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 12:51 PM IST
18 जून को मंगल अपनी राशि बदलने वाले हैं।
1 of 14
18 जून को मंगल अपनी राशि बदलने वाले हैं।
ज्योतिष शास्त्र में सभी ग्रहों के स्वभाव और उनके द्वारा जातकों पर पड़ने वाले शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव के बारे में बताया गया है। हर एक ग्रह अपने स्वभाव और स्थितियों के आधार पर प्रभाव डालता है। सभी नौ ग्रहों में मंगल को क्रूर और ग्रहों का सेनापति माना जाता है।

क्रूर दृष्टि रखने वाले शनि ऐसे लोगों को बनाते हैं भाग्यशाली और धनवान
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
mars transit 2020 mars transit to aquarius 2020

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शनि व्यक्ति को उसके कर्मो के हिसाब से अच्छा या बुरा फल प्रदान करते है।
Religion

क्रूर दृष्टि रखने वाले शनि ऐसे लोगों को बनाते हैं भाग्यशाली और धनवान

11 जून 2020

सभी एकादशियों में नारायण समतुल्य फल देने का सामर्थ्य हैं।
Festivals

योगिनी एकादशी 2020: मानसिक विकारों और कुष्ट रोगों से मुक्ति का व्रत

11 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Safalta.com

मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
विदुर नीति
Wellness

विदुर नीति: ये चार प्रकार के लोग हमेशा धन-दौलत का करते हैं सत्यानाश

11 जून 2020

भगवान हनुमान
Religion

इन आठ परिस्थितियों में भूलकर भी ना करें हनुमानजी की पूजा, होता है अशुभ

11 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Free Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
बृहस्पति देव
Religion

गुरुवार को ये उपाय करने से बरसेगी बृहस्पति देव की कृपा, जीवन से दूर होगी कंगाली

11 जून 2020

बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश का होता है
Religion

बुधवार उपाय: गणेश जी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए करें ये काम, मिलेगा गणेश जी का आशीर्वाद

10 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Astrology

हस्तरेखा
Palmistry

Palmistry: हथेली पर मौजूद ये निशान बताते हैं जीवन में धन और सुख के संकेत

11 जून 2020

ज्योतिषीय उपाय से करें नौकरी के संकट को दूर
Astrology

नौकरी को लेकर हैं परेशान तो अपनाएं ये ज्योतिषीय समाधान

11 जून 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

11 जून राशिफल: इन पांच राशियों के लिए भाग्यशाली है गुरुवार का दिन, चिंताओं से मिलेगी मुक्ति

11 जून 2020

दैनिक लव राशिफल
Predictions

लव राशिफल 11 जून: आपके प्रेम और दांपत्य जीवन से जुड़ी भविष्यवाणी

11 जून 2020

View More Stories

जन्म कुंडली

18 जून को मंगल अपनी राशि बदलने वाले हैं।
18 जून को मंगल अपनी राशि बदलने वाले हैं।
mars transit 2020
mars transit 2020
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
मिथुन
मिथुन
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
राशि
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited