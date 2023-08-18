Jammu-Kashmir: सोपोर पुलिस ने लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के दो सदस्यों को किया गिरफ्तार, हथियार और ग्रेनेड बरामद

सोपोर पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। पुलिस सोपोर पुलिस ने लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के दो ओजीडब्ल्यूएस (ओवर ग्राउंड वर्कर्स) को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके कब्जे से आठ राउंड पिस्तौल और ग्रेनेड बरामद किए गए। एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है और जांच जारी है।

Jammu & Kashmir | Sopore Police arrested two LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba) OGWS (Over Ground Workers). 8 rounds of pistols & grenades were recovered from their possession. An FIR has been registered & investigation is underway: Sopore Police pic.twitter.com/nHqJyzHRty