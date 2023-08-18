Notifications

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Sopore Police arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba Over Ground Workers

Jammu-Kashmir: सोपोर पुलिस ने लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के दो सदस्यों को किया गिरफ्तार, हथियार और ग्रेनेड बरामद

एएनआई, जम्मू-कश्मीर Published by: विजय पुंडीर Updated Fri, 18 Aug 2023 08:29 AM IST
Sopore Police arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba Over Ground Workers
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के सदस्य - फोटो : ANI

सोपोर पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। पुलिस सोपोर पुलिस ने लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के दो ओजीडब्ल्यूएस (ओवर ग्राउंड वर्कर्स) को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके कब्जे से आठ राउंड पिस्तौल और ग्रेनेड बरामद किए गए। एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है और जांच जारी है।

