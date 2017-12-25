Download App
कोहरे का कहर: ट्रक से टकराई स्कूल बस, 22 बच्चे घायल, 4 की हालत गंभीर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:15 AM IST
due to fog School bus collided with truck in Mainpuri of Uttar Pradesh, childrens injured

School bus AccidentPC: अमर उजाला

मैनपुरी के घिरोर थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत हाईवे पर घने कोहरे के कारण स्कूल बस सामने से आ रहे ट्रक से टकरा गई। हादसे में बस में सवार 22 बच्चे घायल हो गए। जिसमें चार बच्चे और ड्राइवर की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।
घिरोर के बाबा इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के बच्चे क्रिसमस पर होने वाले कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए स्कूल जा रहे थे। कुरावली से 22 बच्चों को लेकर बस घिरोर की ओर जा रही थी, तभी गढ़िया फैजपुर के पास घने कोहरे के चलते सामने से आ रहे ट्रक से टकरा गई। सभी घायलों को सैफई के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बस चालक और 4 बच्चों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।
