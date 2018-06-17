I would like to inform that we are not on strike. The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false & baseless. We are attending meetings, all depts are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays: Manisha Saxena, IAS Association #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4AE90onyYi— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018
Let us do our work. We are feeling frightened and victimised. We are being used for completely political reasons: Varsha Joshi, IAS Association #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Y7b2fE4hNI— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बिहार में कांग्रेस के प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल ने रामविलास पासवान और उपेंद्र कुशवाहा का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश में यह आम धारण बनी हुई है कि मोदी सरकार पिछड़े और अति पिछड़े वर्गों के खिलाफ है।
17 जून 2018