दिल्लीः IAS एसोसिएशन ने केजरीवाल के हड़ताल के आरोपों से इंकार किया, कहा- हम काम पर हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 17 Jun 2018 04:58 PM IST
मनीष सक्सेना
मनीष सक्सेना
 IAS एसोसिएशन ने दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल के हड़ताल के आरोपों से इंकार किया है। IAS एसोसिएशन की मनीषा सक्सेना ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान कहा कि राज्य के सभी आईएएस अधिकारी अपने संबंधित विभागों में काम कर रहे हैं, कोई हड़ताल नहीं है। 
 

 
उन्होंने कहा कि एक पॉलिटिकल पार्टी की तरफ से अधिकारियों पर निजी हमले किए जा रहे हैं। हमें राजनीति में न घसीटा जाए। मुख्य सचिव के साथ फरवरी में जो हुआ उससे हम भयभीत हैं। दिल्ली में आईएएस अधिकारी जो स्ट्राइक पर हैं, वह जानकारी पूरी तरह झूठी और आधारहीन है। हम मीटिंग में भाग ले रहे हैं, सभी डिप्टी अपने काम कर रहे हैं। हम कभी-कभी छुट्टियों पर भी काम कर रहे हैं।

 ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिशनर वर्षा जोशी ने कहा कि  हम अपना काम कर रहे हैं। हम भयभीत और पीड़ित महसूस कर रहे हैं। हम पूरी तरह से राजनीतिक कारणों की वजह से इस्तेमाल किया जा रहे हैं। 
 

उधर,उप-राज्यपाल और दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार के बीच गतिरोध अभी भी जारी है। सीएम केजरीवाल अपने तीन मंत्रियों के साथ एलजी हाउस में धरने पर बैठे हैं।
