Madhya Pradesh ›   Rajnath Singh holds meeting with officials of Defence Research & Development Establishment

राजनाथ ने डीआरडीई अधिकारियों संग की बैठक, सतीश रेड्डी भी रहे मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्वालियर Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 11:57 AM IST
राजनाथ सिंह ने डीआरडीओ अधिकारियों से बात की
राजनाथ सिंह ने डीआरडीओ अधिकारियों से बात की - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास प्रतिष्ठान (डीआरडीई) के अधिकारियों के साथ मध्यप्रदेश के ग्वालियर में बैठक की। इस दौरान रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर जी सतीश रेड्डी भी बैठक में मौजूद रहे।








ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बिजली विभाग के जेई की स्कूटी का चालान काटा
Meerut

चालान कटा तो जेई ने कटवा दी चौकी और थाने की बिजली, अफसरों में मचा हड़कंप, और फिर...

20 सितंबर 2019

प्रयागराज में बाढ़
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः उफान पर नदियां, तेजी से बढ़ रहा है गंगा-यमुना का पानी

20 सितंबर 2019

