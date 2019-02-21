शहर चुनें

पुलवामा शहीदों के नाम मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस ने दान किए 7.5 करोड़ रुपये

भाषा, भोपाल Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 06:42 PM IST
MP police donated 7.5 Crore to pulwama martyr's relief fund
मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को पुलवामा हमले में शहीद सीआरपीफ जवानो के परिवाारो को  7.5 करोड़ रुपये दान किए। जनसंपर्क विभाग के अनुसार राज्य पुलिस महानिदेशक (डीजीपी) वीके सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ को चेक प्रदान किया। सूत्रों के अनुसार ये फंड पुलिस ने अपने वेतन से दिया है। गत 14 फरवरी को कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकवादी हमले मे सीआरपीएफ के 40 जवान शहीद हो गए थे। इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी पाक आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली थी।
pulwama attacks mp police crpf relief fund पुलवामा शहीद एमपी पुलिस सीआरपीफ जैश-ए-मोहम्मद
