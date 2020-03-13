शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: राज्यपाल ने सिंधिया समर्थक छह मंत्रियों को हटाया, भोपाल एयरपोर्ट पर धारा 144 लागू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 05:14 PM IST
भोपाल एयरपोर्ट
भोपाल एयरपोर्ट - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में जारी सियासी संकट के बीच प्रदेश के राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन ने मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की सिफारिश पर 6 मंत्रियों (इमरती देवी, तुलसी सिलावट, गोविंद सिंह राजपूत, महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया, परद्युम्न सिंह तोमर और डॉ। प्रभुराम चौधरी) को मंत्रिमंडल से हटा दिया है।
बता दें कि ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में जाने के बाद राजनीतिक हालात और तेजी से बदल रहे हैं। ऐसे में दोनों ही पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता कतई पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा शुक्रवार को भोपाल एयरपोर्ट पर देखने को मिला। इसके बाद जिलाधिकारी ने धारा 144 लागू कर दी है।



दरअसल, भाजपा और कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के भारी संख्या में एयरपोर्ट के पास जुटने पर स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लेने के लिहाज से धारा 144 लागू की गई।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited