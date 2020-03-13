मध्यप्रदेश: राज्यपाल ने सिंधिया समर्थक छह मंत्रियों को हटाया, भोपाल एयरपोर्ट पर धारा 144 लागू

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (in file pic) expels 6 ministers (Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pardyuman Singh Tomar and Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary) from Cabinet on recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. pic.twitter.com/P30a6FlFat

Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed at Bhopal airport after supporters of Congress and BJP gathered at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/6L96LOpwhZ