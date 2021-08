इंदौर में चूड़ी बेचने वाले की पिटाई: विक्रेता के पास थे दो आधार कार्ड, मंत्री का दावा- युवक हिंदू नाम रखकर बेच रहा था चूड़ियां

On the complaint of a girl, a case has been filed against the bangle seller for allegedly sexually harassing her & forging the documents, under relevant sections of POCSO & sections 354, 354 (a), 420, 467, 468, & 471 of IPC. He has been rounded up: Indore SP Ashutosh Bagri (2/2) pic.twitter.com/KN6xsk1Sho