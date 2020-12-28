मध्यप्रदेश: इंदौर जिला प्रशासन ने शहर में दो बार किए सील

Madhya Pradesh: Indore district administration sealed two bars in the city yesterday.
"Names of these bars have come forward in probe on drug cases. License of these bars have been suspended for 7 days," said an official. pic.twitter.com/oFkx32AEPC — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.