Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: इंदौर जिला प्रशासन ने शहर में दो बार किए सील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 06:21 AM IST
मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस (सांकेतिक)
मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस (सांकेतिक) - फोटो : फाइल

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में पुलिस ने कुछ बियर-बार पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की।  ड्रग के मामलों की जांच में इन बार के नाम सामने आए हैं। इन बार के लाइसेंस को सात दिन के लिए निलंबित कर दिया गया है।
city & states madhya pradesh madhya pradesh news indore district administration indore bar

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

